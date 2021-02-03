Wednesday's injury and roster news: Antonio Brown, Antoine Winfield Jr. among Bucs limited in practice

The Buccaneers reached Wednesday with four key players still working their way through individual ailments.

Arians added "most of them looked pretty good," via The Athletic's Greg Auman.

Brown wasn't able to go in the NFC Championship Game due to his knee issue, which has had two weeks to rest and heal with the hope he'll be available for Sunday's Super Bowl.

The receiver told reporters that "the arrow is pointing up as the week continues to unfold," regarding his injured knee.

Winfield was also unable to play in the conference title game, but seems to be on pace to potentially return in time to join his fellow safety Whitehead, who Arians said was wearing a non-contact jersey "but was flying around looking pretty good," via WTSP's Grace Remington.

Winfield told reporters that he'll play on Sunday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, The safety has been a stud as a rookie and would provide a big boost to Tampa Bay's secondary, which will be tasked with trying to limit Kansas City's high-powered offense Sunday.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday: