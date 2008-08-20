Webster not dwelling on memories of Favre pick

Until Brett Favre came out of retirement and was traded to the New York Jets earlier this month, the New York Giants cornerback was the last man to intercept one of his passes.
Now, who knows who will have that last Favre interception?
That's OK with Webster. His interception in overtime in the NFC title game against the Green Bay Packers helped the Giants get to the Super Bowl and earned Webster something more valuable -- a championship ring.
"I don't care," Webster said Wednesday. "That interception we got last year, happened to get us to where we wanted to be, the Super Bowl. Whether he came back or didn't, it didn't make much difference."
Webster has no plans to talk to Favre before the game. He even laughs about the idea.
Once the game starts, Webster will be back at work. This is the third preseason game, the one where the defense will see its greatest amount of action before the regular season starts.
"We are going to go out there the same way and do what we do on defense, keep them from scoring and eliminate the big plays," Webster said. "I know he has a big gun and tries to make big plays, and we are going to try to put pressure on the quarterback and try to eliminate big plays."
When Webster intercepted Favre in the conference title game on a frigid evening in Green Bay, the Packers quarterback wasn't going for a big play. He was throwing a mid-range out to the sideline.
"I just happened to read the route downfield and was able to undercut it and make them turn the ball over," Webster said.
Webster was shocked when asked if he was watching Favre's eyes on the second play from scrimmage.
"I didn't know what he was doing at that time," Webster said. "I'm trying to watch the receiver. I was able to get my head back around and played the ball in the air, secured it and went down and helped us get to the Super Bowl."
Webster's efforts capped a rollercoaster season for the fourth-year veteran. He began the season as a starter, lost his job and later suffered the embarrassment of being inactive for two games.
However, he never stopped working and eventually got his starting job back.
"I never changed last year from the beginning of the season," Webster said. "I am still working hard, doing the things that I normally do. I go out and try to get better."
When it comes to interceptions, Webster doesn't plan to focus on his pick of Favre.
"Hopefully I get to play a long time and make a lot more (interceptions)," Webster said. "Hopefully, I can forget about that one and make some bigger ones. That's my goal."
Notes: Amani Toomer (knee), Steve Smith (hamstring) and Mario Manningham (quad) returned to practice after missing time with injuries. Smith and Manningham missed the first two preseason games, and all three hope to play against the Jets. ... WR Plaxico Burress is running a little better, but he still has not participated in team drills in practice because of an ankle injury. ... DE Justin Tuck (foot), LB Mathias Kiwanuka (groin), LB Jonathan Goff (back), WR Brandon London (shoulder), QB Anthony Wright (back) and PK Lawrence Tynes (knee) missed practice. ... RB Kay-Jay Harris, who sustained ankle and foot injuries in Monday's game against Cleveland, was waived-injured on Wednesday. DB Miguel Scott was signed.
