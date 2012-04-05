Webb gets 5-year extension with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb agreed to terms on a five-year extension Thursday that includes a $10 million signing bonus and a $5 million option bonus.
Webb, who was already signed for next year, is now locked in for the next six seasons.
"It feels amazing," he said. "I feel blessed and proud. Now I can relax and play ball and not worry about anything. This settles my mind down."
Webb intercepted a career-high five passes in the regular season and broke a team record with three interceptions in the playoffs. He had a career-high 68 tackles and 20 pass deflections and emerged as one of the NFL's top young cornerbacks.
Webb's highlights last season included a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New York Jets and a 68-yard punt return for a score against the Cleveland Browns. He had 30 punt returns for 301 yards for a 10.0 average in 2011.
A former third-round draft pick from Nicholls State, Webb also forced a fumble and had 1 1/2 sacks last season. In three NFL seasons, Webb has 164 tackles, seven interceptions, two sacks and 37 pass deflections.
Now that Webb's deal is completed, the Ravens still have two long-term deals they want to finish: quarterback Joe Flacco and Pro Bowl running back Ray Rice, their franchise player.
The Ravens are also working on a contract extension for restricted free agent cornerback Cary Williams.