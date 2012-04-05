Webb gets 5-year extension with Ravens

Published: Apr 05, 2012 at 10:26 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb agreed to terms on a five-year extension Thursday that includes a $10 million signing bonus and a $5 million option bonus.

Webb, who was already signed for next year, is now locked in for the next six seasons.

"It feels amazing," he said. "I feel blessed and proud. Now I can relax and play ball and not worry about anything. This settles my mind down."

Webb intercepted a career-high five passes in the regular season and broke a team record with three interceptions in the playoffs. He had a career-high 68 tackles and 20 pass deflections and emerged as one of the NFL's top young cornerbacks.

"Lardarius is an important player for the Ravens and we're very happy he will be with us for a long time," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said. "We have a good history of completing second contracts for targeted players we want to keep for the long haul."

Webb's highlights last season included a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New York Jets and a 68-yard punt return for a score against the Cleveland Browns. He had 30 punt returns for 301 yards for a 10.0 average in 2011.

A former third-round draft pick from Nicholls State, Webb also forced a fumble and had 1 1/2 sacks last season. In three NFL seasons, Webb has 164 tackles, seven interceptions, two sacks and 37 pass deflections.

Now that Webb's deal is completed, the Ravens still have two long-term deals they want to finish: quarterback Joe Flacco and Pro Bowl running back Ray Rice, their franchise player.

The Ravens are also working on a contract extension for restricted free agent cornerback Cary Williams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 9

Curtis Samuel may be unavailable for Washington's Week 1 showdown against the Chargers. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Thursday's kickoff.
news

John Harbaugh: 'There's a chance' Le'Veon Bell plays in Ravens' opener vs. Raiders

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ has only been a member of the Ravens for one day, but he just might suit up Monday in Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Week 1 NFL game picks: Buccaneers top Cowboys; Bills start 1-0

Will the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys upset the reigning champs to open the 2021 NFL season? Can the Browns exact revenge against the Chiefs for their Divisional Round send-off? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 1 game.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson weighs in on 'Ted Lasso' dig, Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson, more

Judy Battista sits down with Jets owner Woody Johnson to discuss his return from serving as United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, new head coach Robert Saleh, rookie QB Zach Wilson and much more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW