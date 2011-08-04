Weak in review: How NFC teams improved 2010 problem areas

What was the biggest issue in 2010? There are so many issues to point out on a 2-14 squad, but inept quarterback play stood out. Jimmy Clausen was unfairly thrust into the starting role as a rookie and showed he wasn't ready, completing 52.5 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 starts.

How have they fixed it?

The Panthers used the No. 1 overall pick to select Cam Newton as the new face of the franchise. The Heisman Trophy winner comes with a host of questions, but his immense talent and potential might prompt the team to rush him onto the field. If Newton falters, Derek Anderson is in place as a short-term fix.