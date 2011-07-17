 Skip to main content
Wayne says he'll report to Colts despite contract uncertainty

Published: Jul 17, 2011 at 04:50 AM

Indianapolis Colts fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who has ranked among the league leaders in receptions with at least 100 in three of the past four seasons, will report to work when his phone rings, *The Indianapolis Star* reported Sunday.

"Whenever I see that 317 area code, I know it's time to go to work," Wayne said. "Whenever they're ready, man, just call me ... they've got my number. All that back-and-forth stuff, you don't know what's going to happen."

With Wayne and teammate Robert Mathis entering the final year of their deals, both have now shot down reports of holding out -- unlike last season, when the duo skipped offseason activities to show displeasure at not having contract extensions. For his part, Mathis used Twitter last week to announce he has "every intention (of) doing my job once the NFL gives us our job back."

Wayne, a five-time Pro Bowl pick, has been a model of consistency, producing seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, with 80-plus catches in six of those seasons.

To stay in shape this offseason, Wayne has worked out with several NFL players at the University of Miami. He also attended some of the Colts' player-organized workouts in April led by Peyton Manning, who's recovering from neck surgery. It's not yet known if Manning will be ready for the start of training camp.

"Whenever he's healthy, I know he's going to be out there," Wayne said of his quarterback. "That's one dude I feel like will be ready."

The same can be said for Wayne.

"I'm a Colt. What else I'm gonna be?" he said. "I'm going to go to work. That's what I do.

"I'm like a pregnant lady right now. My bags (are) already packed."

