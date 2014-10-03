Around the NFL

Watkins, Kelce highlight Week 5 players to watch

Published: Oct 03, 2014 at 12:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Each week of the season so far, we have highlighted players impressing on game tape.

Let's take a look at four more players we are excited to watch in Week 5 after catching our eye on Game Rewind:

1. Sammy Watkins, Bills: We wondered this week if Watkins should be viewed as the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite now that Kyle Orton is quarterbacking the Bills. He showed his difference-making potential in Week 2, when he came this close to 10 catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has been a tease otherwise. Watkins spent the summer thrilling onlookers by making spectacular catches in traffic. Once the season started, though, a rib injury and EJ Manuel's scattershot arm raised the degree of difficulty. As you can see in the video above, there are plenty of plays to be made if his concentration level and the quarterback's ball placement improve. It will be interesting to see if Watkins matches up with Lions' second-year breakout cornerback Darius Slay on Sunday.

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs: The Around The NFL Podcast has been begging Andy Reid to increase Kelce's snapload since the season opener. It's finally happening, as Patriots fans were reminded of a pre-injury Rob Gronkowski in Monday night's blowout at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce has not only emerged as the most dangerous run-after-catch tight end in the league, he also leads all players in yards per pass route run this season. The 49ers' linebackers and safeties will have their hands full with Kelce this weekend.

3. Golden Tate, Lions: One of our favorite offseason signings, Tate has been a perfect fit as the second fiddle to Calvin Johnson. Often passed over entirely in the discussion of the NFL's best hands, Tate boasts the lowest drop rate in the league since 2011. With strong run-after-catch skills, he's ideally suited to the in-turning routes such as the one that went for 35 yards through the heart of the Jets defense last week. Until Johnson's ankle returns to full strength, Matthew Stafford will have to continue to lean heavily on Tate.

4. Trent Richardson, Colts: Is Richardson showing real improvement? Well, yes. He was such a disaster last year that the Colts had to replace him with Donald Brown less than two months after surrendering a first-round draft pick for the opportunity to install him as the feature back in Pep Hamilton's power-running attack. To this point, there's no danger of that happening in 2014. Richardson still lacks vision and any semblance of burst, but his footwork is better this season -- as the video to the right shows.

You might be surprised to learn that Richardson sits a more than respectable eighth in yards after contact and seventh in Pro Football Focus' Elusiveness Rating. Through four games, he already has more runs of at least 15 yards (3) than all of last season (2). It's fitting that Richardson is taking baby steps toward respectability.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 5 game and explains why Sammy Watkins is now a favorite for Rookie of the Year. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) ruled out; rookie Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

Bears QB Justin Fields will be sidelined due to a right thumb injury and undrafted rookie ﻿Tyson Bagent﻿ will start for the Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Friday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions need RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) to take bulk of work vs. Ravens

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs is "gonna be a go" after missing the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'happy' with Christian McCaffrey's heavy workload: 'Real easy to put a lot on his plate'

49ers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is dealing with an oblique injury that jeopardizes his availability for Week 7. Given the star RB's injury history before joining San Francisco, the workload question was bound to pop up.
news

Trevor Lawrence runs wild on injured knee in Jaguars' win over Saints: 'Funny how that works'

Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ not only played through a knee injury that caused him to be questionable entering Thursday night's contest against the Saints -- he thrived.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr on outbursts during loss to Jaguars: 'I have got to kind of chill out'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's frustration with a struggling offense boiled over several times in Thursday night's 31-24 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the signal-caller barking at several teammates and coaches.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ was just looking for a spark. He found ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ -- and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense held off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints for a 31-24 victory on Thursday night. 
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 