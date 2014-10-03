Watkins, Kelce highlight Week 5 players to watch

4. Trent Richardson, Colts: Is Richardson showing real improvement? Well, yes. He was such a disaster last year that the Colts had to replace him with Donald Brown less than two months after surrendering a first-round draft pick for the opportunity to install him as the feature back in Pep Hamilton's power-running attack. To this point, there's no danger of that happening in 2014. Richardson still lacks vision and any semblance of burst, but his footwork is better this season -- as the video to the right shows.