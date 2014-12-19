 Skip to main content
Watch Saturday's games on NFL Network and NFL Mobile

Published: Dec 19, 2014 at 04:03 AM

For the first time this season we'll have a slate of Saturday games. Fortunately, both will be televised nationally on NFL Network. But if you're not by your TV, you can still catch the games.

Verizon customers on The MORE Everything plan or with a Premium Subscription have access to both games via the NFL Mobile app.

The Philadelphia Eagles takes on the Washington Redskins at 4:30 p.m. ET and the San Diego Chargers faces the San Francisco 49ers at 8:25 p.m. ET in a game that carries playoff implications. 

