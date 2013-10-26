Washington WR Kasen Williams injures foot vs. California

Washington got back on track by throttling California on Saturday night, but it came at a heavy price as wide receiver Kasen Williams went down a serious foot injury.
Williams, who ranks second on the team in receptions and receiving yards this season, suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, according to the Huskies radio broadcast.
The junior from nearly Sammamish, Wash., Williams has 142 receptions for 1,721 yards and 13 touchdowns in 34 career games. A sturdy player at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, the sure-handed Williams is a possession receiver in the Anquan Boldin mold.