Washington's Locker represents intriguing dilemma for teams

The Seahawks are the most intriguing possibility of all, an opportunity for Locker to play in the Pacific Northwest in front of a supportive fan base very familiar with his skills. He would step into a situation with two veteran quarterbacks (Matt Hasselbeck and Charlie Whitehurst), which would lessen the need to get him on the field as a rookie. New offensive coordinator Darren Bevell has experience crafting his system to meet the talents of a quarterback, so it wouldn't be a stretch to see him tweak his scheme to maximize Locker's talents.