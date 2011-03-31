One-year wonders Bowers, Newton and Fairley worth the risk?

As one of the most ballyhooed recruits to play for Clemson, Bowers was expected to be an instant impact player upon arrival. However, he failed to produce at a high level early, so his production this year took everyone by surprise. Bowers was nearly impossible to defend off the edge and flashed a natural ability for getting to the quarterback. His first-step quickness is superior, and he shows outstanding body control while bending the corner. His combination of strength, power and hand skills allows him to win with force or finesse. He has the look of a double-digit sack artist on the next level.