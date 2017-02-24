Around the NFL

Washington Redskins WR Josh Doctson doing drills

Published: Feb 24, 2017 at 06:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Josh Doctson is showing progress after missing almost the entire 2016 season due to an Achilles tendon injury.

The Washington Redskins wide receiver posted videos of himself doing football drills on his Snapchat page, via the Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion.

The workout might not be full-speed but is a progress indicator after the first-round pick appeared in just two games last season. The development comes after coach Jay Gruden noted last month that February would be a vital time in Doctson's rehab.

The No. 22 overall pick strained his right Achilles tendon during spring drills last season, and the injury lingered the rest of the summer. He opened the season on the roster, but played little. He corralled just two catches for 66 yards in the first two games of the season. He has been sidelined since Week 3.

With both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon set to garner wide-ranging interest on the open market, Doctson's health will be under the microscope this offseason. If both veterans leave, Doctson will need to play a big role alongside Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed in the Redskins' passing offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk signs five-year, $27M deal

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk has signed a five-year deal for $27 million with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL community celebrates Drew Brees' career upon his retirement

Drew Brees announced his expected retirement Sunday afternoon. After 20 seasons, the Saints legend left an indelible mark on not only New Orleans but the entire league. Naturally, many in the NFL community and beyond responded to the news with appreciation for the future Hall of Fame QB.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement after 20-year career

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿, whose 80,358 yards passing stand as the most in the history of the NFL, is retiring after 20 seasons. Following a lengthy wait following the end of the Saints' season, Brees announced his retirement Sunday via social media. 
news

Aaron Jones, Packers agree to 4-year, $48M deal

Aaron Jones and the Packers are running it back. The star runner has agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with Green Bay that includes a $13 million signing bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Patriots agree to trade OT Marcus Cannon to Texans

The Patriots have agreed to trade OT Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans in a deal that will include swapping picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Roundup: Bears, DE Mario Edwards agree to terms on 3-year, $11.55M deal

Following a career-high four sacks in 2020 for the Chicago Bears, defensive end Mario Edwards﻿ agreed to a three-year deal with the Bears, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
news

Texans trading Pro Bowl LB Benardrick McKinney to Dolphins for Shaq Lawson

The Houston Texans are trading Pro Bowl LB Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for LB Shaq Lawson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Chargers release CB Casey Hayward after five seasons 

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that the club has released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Casey Hayward﻿. He has been with the Chargers for the past five seasons.
news

Giants, Nate Solder agree in principle to rework deal

﻿Nate Solder﻿ and the Giants have agreed in principle to a reworked deal which makes way for the veteran tackle's return to New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Roundup: Detroit Lions sign free-agent TE Josh Hill

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will bring in a familiar face to shore up the tight end position with the signing of former Saints TE Josh Hill.
news

Washington G Brandon Scherff signs franchise tag tender

A top-tier guard was tagged as such earlier this week, and he didn't waste much time signing on the dotted line. ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿ has signed his franchise tag tender with Washington for the second year in a row.
news

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccines administered 

With 15 NFL stadiums and facilities across the country already open to administer COVID-19 vaccines, more than 1 million vaccines have now been provided through league sites. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW