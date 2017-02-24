Washington Redskins WR Josh Doctson doing drills

Josh Doctson is showing progress after missing almost the entire 2016 season due to an Achilles tendon injury.
The Washington Redskins wide receiver posted videos of himself doing football drills on his Snapchat page, via the Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion.
The workout might not be full-speed but is a progress indicator after the first-round pick appeared in just two games last season. The development comes after coach Jay Gruden noted last month that February would be a vital time in Doctson's rehab.
The No. 22 overall pick strained his right Achilles tendon during spring drills last season, and the injury lingered the rest of the summer. He opened the season on the roster, but played little. He corralled just two catches for 66 yards in the first two games of the season. He has been sidelined since Week 3.
With both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon set to garner wide-ranging interest on the open market, Doctson's health will be under the microscope this offseason. If both veterans leave, Doctson will need to play a big role alongside Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed in the Redskins' passing offense.