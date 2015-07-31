Washington Redskins training camp: RGIII showing improvement

3) Robert Griffin looked sharp on Day 1 of training camp, welcome news for the coaching staff, which set steady improvement as the main goal for the young signal caller. Jay Gruden explained to me that he sees last year's ups and downs between him and Griffin like this: "That's what you gotta do, that's part of being a young coach and young quarterback. You gotta go through your ups and downs and learn from your mistakes, and move forward and get better as a group, and learn each other's strengths and weaknesses and hopefully we'll continue to do that. But the fact of the matter is he's still 25 years old, new to this system, new to this type of offense, and we gotta be a little bit patient with him and give him an opportunity to succeed. And hopefully he'll take this second season, show the gradual improvement that we want to see and be the quarterback we want." Griffin has shown better timing and rhythm, and is doing better staying within the offense in off-schedule situations. But it'll be hard to draw any conclusions until he gets in live action in the preseason. And as for that part? The Redskins' plan is to play Griffin a lot in the exhibition games, more than starting quarterbacks usually do.