Washington Redskins release Robert Griffin III

Griffin wound up getting benched under two coaches: Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden. Griffin was named the team's starter last offseason by Gruden, but never got his job back after suffering a preseason loss to the Lions last August 20. Griffin was one of the least effective starters in the league in 2014, with four touchdowns and six picks in seven starts. He did not appear comfortable in Gruden's offense and didn't use his mobility as a weapon nearly as much as he did as a rookie.