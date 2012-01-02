Washington RB Polk intends to apply for entry into NFL draft

University of Washington running back Chris Polk intends to apply for entry into the 2012 NFL Draft, the school announced in a release Monday.
Polk ran for 1,488 yards this season and 4,049 yards in his career, ranking second in both categories in school history.
"Chris had a terrific career at Washington and deserves the opportunity to move on to the next level," Washington coach Steve Sarkisian said. "We wish him nothing but the best in what I'm sure will be a great professional career."
Polk was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2011 and Washington's three-time most valuable offensive player.