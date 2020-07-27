Washington RB Derrius Guice cleared to play in 2020

Guice is a powerful runner who hit the NFL with a very bright future, but hasn't been able to stay on the field. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound back missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn ACL and was limited to just five games in 2019 because of a torn meniscus, ending his season on injured reserve for the second time in as many years.

In his absence, ageless veteran Adrian Peterson has seen a full workload for an otherwise irrelevant Washington team, adding meaningful years to a career that some might have thought to be nearing its end after it fizzled in New Orleans and Arizona three years ago.

For Guice, his 2020 goals likely begin at just finishing a season healthy. If he can do that, he might be able to make an impact. Last season, he carried the ball 42 times for 245 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, and if the math wizards of the world want to project that over a full season (or nearly, at 15 games with the same workload), that would put him close to 750 yards rushing and six scores over just 126 attempts. That's very solid production, which is why a clean bill of health could mean more than just availability for Washington's young back.