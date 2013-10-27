Washington RB Bishop Sankey sets career-high in win

At the intersection where outstanding and horrendous meet, you will find Washington running back Bishop Sankey's career-best performance against a beleaguered California defense.
Sankey ripped the depleted Golden Bears for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-17 win as the Huskies broke a three-game losing streak.
It was Sankey's second game this season with 200 rushing yards, giving the 5-foot-10, 203-pound junior 1,162 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in eight games.
Sankey has topped 100 rushing yards in 13 of 21 games since being put into the starting lineup at the start of last season.
It doesn't seem like there is much more that Sankey needs to show NFL evaluators; his tape is filled with the consistent play of a solid all-around back.
The bigger goal would be elevating UW to an eighth regular-season win, something the program has not accomplished since 2001.
With Sankey and quarterback Keith Price (20-of-32 passing for 376 yards and two touchdowns) back on track, that goal is still in play.