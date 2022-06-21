Commanders QB coach appreciates Carson Wentz's curious nature: 'He's hungry for football'

The Washington Commanders have spoken in glowing terms about Carson Wentz since acquiring him in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese continued that trend during last week's minicamp, saying he's been impressed by Wentz's willingness to learn on the job.

"He's intuitive, he's curious, he's hungry for football -- that's the part that's fun for me," Zampese said, via Bijan Todd of NBC Sports Washington. "He's curious, and in a good way. That's what we're looking for. The communication's been great, his ideas, doing what we're asking him to do and wanting to know, 'Hey, how do you want to do this, how do you see this play?' That curiosity will get us further, faster. It's really been fun that way to see that."

It feels like Washington is Wentz's last chance to right his career after struggling the past two seasons in Philadelphia and Indianapolis.

Early in offseason workouts, Wentz shined before reportedly having a few hiccups during minicamp last week -- similar to issues that cropped up last year in Indy with the QB getting skittish with bodies around him despite no real pressure during camp.

Zampese noted that the Commanders are trying to tweak Wentz's mechanics to help smooth out his throws.

"We're just trying to get him to finish through his throws, get his hip out of the way, left side out of the way so we can get more of his arm," Zampese said. "Be lined up to where you're throwing, just general things."