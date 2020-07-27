Around the NFL

Washington QB Alex Smith expected to start camp on PUP list 

Alex Smith's once unimaginable return to football appears imminent.

The veteran quarterback is undergoing his physical with Washington team doctors Monday, and the expectation is he'll start training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. With Smith in the building, he'll be able to lend his wisdom to his younger teammates in the quarterbacks room while also continuing his on-field work on the side, Rapoport added.

Monday's development comes after it was revealed Friday that Smith's doctors had cleared him to return to football activities.

Smith's gruesome, compound fracture ended his season in November 2018, but that was only the beginning of his problems. Smith underwent surgery to repair the fracture, then soon after developed a flesh-eating bacterial infection that nearly took his life. He soon became septic, shifting his doctors' focus from a path back to the field, to finding a way to save his life.

Thus began a long, arduous journey for the quarterback, who underwent 17 surgeries and wore a complicated, halo-like contraption known as an external fixator to keep his leg stabilized at all times. He was finally freed from the brace a little more than a year ago, but his path back to a normal life was far from over.

Now, it seems as if his long battle is finally winding down. Smith's future might not be in Washington, where the franchise was forced to plan for the future in the absence of Smith, drafting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2019 and essentially putting him behind the wheel entering 2020. But if Smith ends up taking more than a ceremonial snap in his NFL career -- all signs seem to be pointing to him doing so -- it will complete one of the most unlikely comeback stories in the game's history.

Related Content

Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
news

Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Giants CB Deandre Baker and Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar were placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs for yardage in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won 31-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Raheem Mostert, 49ers agree to adjusted deal after trade request

The San Francisco 49ers smoothed everything out with Raheem Mostert. The running back finalized a new deal with the Niners on Monday, according to the running back's agent, Brett Tessler.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Roger Goodell writes letter to NFL fans as training camps start across U.S.

With training camps beginning in earnest across the NFL this week, Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed fans around the world with a letter published Monday.
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan 42-21. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

New Orleans Saints sign first-round pick OL Cesar Ruiz

The Saints announced their signed their entire draft class Monday: Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun (third round), tight end Adam Trautman (third) and QB Tommy Stevens (seventh). 
Vikings infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19
news

Vikings infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that Eric Sugarman, the team's head athletic trainer, VP of sports medicine and the club's infection control officer, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with members of his family.
NFLPA says 20 of 32 teams' IDER plans approved 
news

NFLPA says 20 of 32 teams' IDER plans approved 

The NFLPA announced it has approved IDER plans for 20 of the 32 teams as of Monday. 
Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks (1) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Tuscon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Seahawks agree to terms with first-round LB Jordyn Brooks

The Seahawks' front office got busy over the weekend with a blockbuster trade and followed it Monday by securing its top pick. Seattle has agreed to terms on a four-year, $12.35 million deal with linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, left, and Brittany Brees pose in the audience at the 5th annual NFL Honors at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Francisco. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
news

Drew Brees donating $5M to build healthcare centers in Louisiana

Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Monday announced a donation of $5 million to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana, especially in underserved communities, in a partnership with Ochsner Health. 
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won, 17-9. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Pederson: Eagles might increase scrimmages in training camp

With zero preseason games in 2020, NFL coaches will have to get creative in how they conduct practices. Eagles coach Doug Pederson noted he might plan for more scrimmages than in a normal.
Andy Reid's message to NFL, NFLPA: This is all of us vs. COVID
news

Andy Reid's message to NFL, NFLPA: This is all of us vs. COVID

The upended NFL offseason led to comparisons to 2011 when a labor dispute kept players out of team buildings well into July. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that while offseason workouts have been scrapped, same as in 2011, the battle is much different.
Bill O'Brien: 2020 will be a 'difficult year for younger players'
news

Bill O'Brien: 2020 will be a 'difficult year for younger players'

With an elongated ramp-up period before practices begin and no preseason games to wet their feet during, rookies and young players will have a difficult learning curve to maneuver. It's an issue coaches, like Houston's Bill O'Brien, are acutely aware of this offseason.
