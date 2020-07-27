Washington QB Alex Smith expected to start camp on PUP list 

Alex Smith's once unimaginable return to football appears imminent.

The veteran quarterback is undergoing his physical with Washington team doctors Monday, and the expectation is he'll start training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. With Smith in the building, he'll be able to lend his wisdom to his younger teammates in the quarterbacks room while also continuing his on-field work on the side, Rapoport added.

Monday's development comes after it was revealed Friday that Smith's doctors had cleared him to return to football activities.

Smith's gruesome, compound fracture ended his season in November 2018, but that was only the beginning of his problems. Smith underwent surgery to repair the fracture, then soon after developed a flesh-eating bacterial infection that nearly took his life. He soon became septic, shifting his doctors' focus from a path back to the field, to finding a way to save his life.

Thus began a long, arduous journey for the quarterback, who underwent 17 surgeries and wore a complicated, halo-like contraption known as an external fixator to keep his leg stabilized at all times. He was finally freed from the brace a little more than a year ago, but his path back to a normal life was far from over.