Around the NFL

Washington plans to start QB Alex Smith vs. Eagles

Published: Jan 02, 2021 at 12:35 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Alex Smith is coming back once more.

The Washington Football Team is planning to start Smith on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon.

Smith came out of the practice week with his strained calf feeling fine and should be good to go, Rapoport added. The team will still check him Sunday morning, however.

Smith hasn't played since sustaining the calf strain in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The frontrunner for AP Comeback Player of the Year after returning from a gruesome leg injury suffered in 2018, Smith is 4-1 as Washington's starter this year.

On Sunday night, quite simply, if Washington wins against the Eagles, it will win the NFC East and advance to the playoffs. If Washington falls, it will go home to the offseason. Smith is poised to return once again and Washington might well return to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

