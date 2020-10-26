Washington LB Jon Bostic unlikely to be suspended for hit on Andy Dalton

Around the NFL

Washington linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected for his hit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton﻿, but that appears all the time he'll miss.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bostic is unlikely to be suspended for his headshot on Dalton, per a source informed of the situation.

The linebacker is expected to be fined.

With 6:32 remaining in the third quarter of Washington's blowout win, Dalton scrambled upfield and began to slide to avoid getting hit. Bostic dove in and delivered a nasty shot to the QB's head with a shoulder. Dalton's head rebounded off the turf.

The Cowboys QB immediately exited the game and is in concussion protocol. Dalton's availability this week is uncertain.

Bostic's hit is about as dirty as we've seen this season. It led Washington coach Ron Rivera to apologize to the Cowboys coaching staff after the game.

"Jon's a savvy, veteran guy, and that's a mistake he shouldn't make. It's unfortunate," Rivera said after the game.

Luckily for the seven-year veteran, he doesn't have the on-field priors that might lead to a suspension for such a wayward hit. It certainly will ding his wallet, however.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Raiders guard Gabe Jackson﻿, who was ejected for stepping on an opponent's shoulder in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also won't be suspended. Jackson will also face a fine.

