Around the NFL

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Published: Apr 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Football Team added veteran ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ and brought back ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ and ﻿Kyle Allen﻿ at the quarterback position. The crowded room doesn't mean Washington won't look to add a signal-caller during the draft, but it won't force it either.

General manager Martin Mayhew said Friday that the club feels "very confident and comfortable" with the QBs on the roster, but evaluating the position is always an ongoing process.

"If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that," Mayhew said. "I don't think that process ever stops."

With the No. 19 overall pick, Washington isn't likely in a position to draft one of the top signal-callers this year unless it makes a big move up the draft board. Mayhew didn't rule out any option when it comes to draft day.

"It's about the value that exists there, either way," Mayhew said when asked about the possibility of trading up. "So from my standpoint, we're open to doing either (trading up or down). It's going to depend on the entire process, and we're working through some things right now."

With the wonky 2020 college football season, evaluating the signal-callers is a challenge for teams this year. A talent like Trey Lance played just one game last season, and Mac Jones had just one year at Alabama.

Given what Washington went through with ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿, who had little college starting experience, Mayhew -- not on the staff when Haskins was drafted -- noted that experience is always a benefit at the QB position.

"I think for me, especially evaluating quarterback, I think time spent on the job is a positive," he said. "So anytime you see guys with limited time on the job, that is a concern for me with the quarterback position. And there are certainly more of those guys this year."

Unless a QB falls in its lap in the draft or the possibility of making a splash move appears, it's likely Washington heads into training camp with Fitzpatrick atop the depth chart and Heinicke and Allen battling for reps. It's the same picture that was painted when Washington added Fitzmagic a month ago.

If Washington adds a rookie QB in the draft, then coach Ron Rivera will worry about how he handles reps for any possible competition.

"If I come to that bridge, I'll cross it," Rivera said.

