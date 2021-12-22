Washington DT Jonathan Allen 'embarrassed' by run defense after Eagles loss

Washington isn't the only club that Philly has dominated on the ground. Tuesday marked the fifth game this season the Eagles churned out 200-plus rushing yards, which are most in the NFL.

After starting the season with Eagles fans begging Nick Sirianni to run the ball, Philly's ground-and-pound has them back in the playoff hunt.

Philly opened the season 2-5 in its first seven games, averaging 116.7 rush yards per game, 22.7 points per, and 26:06 time of possession. Since Week 8, they're 5-2, averaging 214 rush yards per tilt, 29.3 points, and 33:10 time of possession.

The Eagles have rushed for 175-plus yards in seven straight games, the first team to do so since the 1985 Chicago Bears and the first time in Philadelphia franchise history, per Eagles PR.

The cocktail of Sanders' homerun ability, Jordan Howard's penchant to plow up the middle for extra yards, and Hurts' run threat make Philly's run-game a menace for defenses. Add clobbering in an offensive line that is blowing D-lines off the ball, led by ﻿Jason Kelce﻿, the league's best blocker in space, and the Eagles are making life miserable for opponents.

"It was unacceptable how [the Eagles] were rushing the ball," Sweat said.

The Eagles' run game made it look so easy Tuesday that despite all the Philly miscues, it never felt they were threatened, even as the game never reached more than a 10-point lead for the home team. Philadelphia's victory moved them to 7-7 and in the thick of the race for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

The loss thrust Washington into scramble-mode with three games to play. At 6-8, Washington will need a winning streak to close the season to have any shot to return to the playoffs. In two weeks, they'll host this very Eagles team that ran all over them. We'll see if Washington has a better answer on Jan. 2.