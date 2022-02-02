Washington announces new team name: Washington Commanders

The Washington Football Team has a new name: Commanders.
The organization unveiled its new name and logo with a grand reveal on Wednesday.
"As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital," co-owner and co-CEO Daniel Snyder said in a statement. "As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington."
The franchise has spent the last two seasons as the Washington Football Team after retiring its previous nickname in the summer of 2020. The Football Team removed its prior logo and stripes from its helmet, replacing it with gold numbers on the burgundy shell. The rest of the uniform remained the same, but the team's nickname was replaced with Washington on the chest.
A stylized W replaced the club's previous logo. Now, a new W that fits its fresh branding will take its place.
The new W is similar to the previous logo, but includes lines across the letter to create a beveled look that is also more symmetrical than the previous W logo. The new mark comes in two color versions: burgundy with a gold outline, and gold with a burgundy outline. The former will be considered the team's primary logo.