Was Patriots' 'no' vote a sign of cheating to come?

"It didn't surprise me, I'll be very honest with you. We had a couple incidents when I was the head coach with the Dolphins, that later on guys told us stories about things happening in the locker room at their facility, and Mickey Mouse stuff that I couldn't believe. I said surely not, and then you hear this. The league filed something about this a year ago very similiar. I think, where there is smoke, there is fire. I really believe that."