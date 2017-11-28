Warner on Eli Manning benching: 'Shame on the Giants'

"To me, shame on the Giants. This is one of those things to me that you need to start Eli with the idea of we're going to try to win every game. If it gets sideways, then maybe you go to the young guys but this isn't something where you go to Eli and say we're definitely going to play these other guys. This guy has earned the right to compete every game that he's there in my opinion because it's not just him. If it was just Eli Manning, and he wasn't playing well and the rest of the team was there, I'd understand making the change. This is so much better than that. To me it's amazing it has come to this for a guy who has really been a model for that organization. ... I'm just disappointed that it came to this."