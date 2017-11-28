Social reaction to Giants' decision to bench Eli Manning

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced Geno Smith will start at quarterback over Eli Manning on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

The switch ends Manning's streak of 210 consecutive regular-season starts, the second-longest streak by a QB in NFL history, behind Brett Favre (297).

The shocking decision stunned the former and current NFL players as well as pundits. 

