Social reaction to Giants' decision to bench Eli Manning

On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced Geno Smith will start at quarterback over Eli Manning on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
The switch ends Manning's streak of 210 consecutive regular-season starts, the second-longest streak by a QB in NFL history, behind Brett Favre (297).
The shocking decision stunned the former and current NFL players as well as pundits.
Eli deserves much better than that. Much better. Class person, class player. Thatâs absurdâ Osi Umenyiora (@OsiUmenyiora) November 28, 2017
Damn! Bench Eli? Man showed up every week for 14 years.â Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) November 28, 2017
- #EliManning can stand tall and proud and will for the rest of his life for all he has been to @Giants âFans will never forget him #GiantsPrideâ Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) November 28, 2017
The ambrosia of emotions right now!! Didn't think the @Giants season could get any worse now THIS!!â Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) November 28, 2017
Ah ELI Manning that is...kick your feet up till the offseason...then go to @Jaguars next season...Defense Running backs... #TomCoughlinâ Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) November 28, 2017
Theyâve lost their collective minds. https://t.co/4ZhSRhe4KGâ David Carr (@DCarr8) November 28, 2017
Kurt Warner on benching Eli Manning: "Shame on the Giants."â Judy Battista (@judybattista) November 28, 2017
Eli Manning has been totally disrespected by the @Giants.â NFL_IRONMAN (@LFletcher59) November 28, 2017
