Social reaction to Giants' decision to bench Eli Manning

On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced Geno Smith will start at quarterback over Eli Manning on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

The switch ends Manning's streak of 210 consecutive regular-season starts, the second-longest streak by a QB in NFL history, behind Brett Favre (297).

The shocking decision stunned the former and current NFL players as well as pundits.

Eli deserves much better than that. Much better. Class person, class player. Thatâs absurd â Osi Umenyiora (@OsiUmenyiora) November 28, 2017

Damn! Bench Eli? Man showed up every week for 14 years. â Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) November 28, 2017

- #EliManning can stand tall and proud and will for the rest of his life for all he has been to @Giants âFans will never forget him #GiantsPride â Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) November 28, 2017

The ambrosia of emotions right now!! Didn't think the @Giants season could get any worse now THIS!!

ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) November 28, 2017

Ah ELI Manning that is...kick your feet up till the offseason...then go to @Jaguars next season...Defense Running backs... #TomCoughlin â Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) November 28, 2017

Theyâve lost their collective minds. https://t.co/4ZhSRhe4KG â David Carr (@DCarr8) November 28, 2017