Warner: Kaepernick learning to harness athleticism

"For (Kaepernick), it's finding that balance between 'When do I be a quarterback?' and 'When do I be an athlete?' And trying to find that mix between the two," Warner said. "... So the real question is going to be, when the bullets are flying and guys are chasing after him does he revert back to being an athlete or have we made some progress in making him more of a quarterback and staying in a quarterback-friendly position to be able to make more consistent, accurate throws down the field."