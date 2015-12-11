Warmer temps costing Packers home-field advantage?

"We're playing potentially and a little unfortunately four straight probably decent weather games," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this week. "I'm counting the two indoor games (at Detroit last Thursday and at Arizona on Dec. 27) and going out to Oakland (on Dec. 20) and expecting good weather and Sunday they're calling for a lot warmer than we'd like, those of us who enjoy the cold this time of year. But the cold weather I think evens things out for sure. Definitely, the pass rush and then depending on the field conditions that can lead in an offense's favor if the field is torn up. Our guys do a good job with the field so it's kind of a wash there."