Walter Payton's mother dies after long illness

JACKSON, Miss. -- Alyne S. Payton, the mother of late NFL Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, has died in Jackson, Miss. She was 87.
Family members say she died in the hospital Monday after a long illness.
Officials with Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home say services are scheduled for Friday at Black's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson. Burial will be Saturday in Resthaven Cemetery in Columbia.
Alyne Payton's husband Edward died of an aneurysm in 1978.
Walter Payton, who played college football for Jackson State and starred with the Chicago Bears, died of liver disease in 1999.
Survivors include a son, Eddie, also a football standout at Jackson State; and a daughter, Pam.
