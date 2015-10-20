Wallace: Stefon Diggs reminds me of Antonio Brown

"You can tell from Day One who can play football or not," Wallace said, per Matt Vensel of The Star Tribune. "They have some exceptions where guys get better drastically over time. But for the most part, you can tell from Day One, can he play or can he not play? And I always felt like (Diggs) could from Day One. ... Just the skill set, the way he runs his routes, the energy that he has. It reminds me of (Brown)."