Around the NFL

Wallace says remark wasn't directed at Bridgewater

Published: Mar 17, 2016 at 02:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

During his introductory news conference with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, Mike Wallace said, "I need a good quarterback." To those with ears, it sounded like the receiver was taking a shot at his former quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater.

Apparently, us hearing people were wrong.

Wallace clarified his comments in a series of texts to USA TODAY's Tom Pelissero.

"I loved my coaches and teammates in Minnesota. I would never say anything negative about Teddy -- that's my guy beyond football," Wallace wrote Wednesday. "I already talked to Teddy. We are A1."

Wallace continued heaping praise on the quarterback that the world believed he threw under the bus hours prior.

"I love Teddy like a brother and I will still hang out with him," Wallace texted. "Just because we (are) not on the same team doesn't mean the love isn't there. It's bigger than the game of football.

"He's a great young QB. I said that the whole time I was there. The way he handled (himself) on the field -- I have much respect for him and I know as the time goes on, they will unleash him and he will show why he was in the discussion to be the number 1 pick."

It was a surprise to hear Wallace seemingly bash his former teammate, after the receiver stood up for Bridgewater during their time together.

It's not a shock to anyone to say that Teddy needs to improve in several areas entering his third season, including his deep ball. It was the word choice Wallace employed on Tuesday that seemed overly critical.

"I don't have anything bad to say about Minnesota. I had a good time. Coach (Mike Zimmer) is a great coach and I would play for him any day," Wallace texted. "The reason I picked Baltimore is because I think they give me the best chance to get back making the plays that I want to."

Those plays he wants to make are mostly vertical routes, on which Wallace made his money in Pittsburgh before two mediocre seasons in Miami and one in Minnesota -- where his quarterbacks were less-than-stellar deep ball artists.

To blame Wallace's lack of production last season merely on missed deep routes is oversimplification. The wideout simply wasn't adept at getting open consistently.

If Wallace falls flat in Baltimore with Joe Flacco, no one will be blaming the quarterback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross responds to Brian Flores' allegations, NFL's expected investigation

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a statement Wednesday night in which he said he takes "great personal exception to these malicious attacks" in response to former head coach Brian Flores' allegations and said "we will cooperate fully" with the NFL's expected investigation.
news

Bill Belichick salutes Tom Brady amid retirement: 'The best player in NFL history'

One day after Tom Brady confirmed he is retiring from football, and deservedly drew praise from across the sports and entertainment landscape, his former head coach weighed in. Bill Belichick, in fact, offered about as big of a compliment as can be given to a player.
news

Vikings expected to hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as head coach

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

2022 Pro Bowl to feature 'Spot and Choose' method, no kickoffs

Rule changes have become a staple of the postseason exhibition, and this year's iteration will be no different. The NFL announced Wednesday there will be no kickoffs in the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Instead, the "Spot and Choose" method will be implemented at the beginning of each half.
news

Witness says he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer ex-head coach Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.
news

Bengals to wear black home uniforms in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will be donning their home black uniforms during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Bears hire Colts DB coach Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears' search for a defensive coordinator has officially come to an end, with the club hiring former Colts assistant Alan Williams to fill the position.
news

Bills expected to hire ex-Panthers OC Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

Joe Brady is sticking around for another go in the NFL. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bills are expected to hire the former Panthers offensive coordinator as their new quarterbacks coach.
news

Broncos hire Packers' Justin Outten as offensive coordinator, Vikings' Klint Kubiak as QBs coach

In the wake of Denver's hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, the Broncos added a few more notable names to their revamped offensive staff.
news

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addresses allegations in lawsuit against NFL, three teams

In an interview with CBS Mornings on Wednesday, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores spoke publicly for the first time since suing the NFL and three of its teams alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league and other forms of racial discrimination.
news

Jalen Hurts to undergo ankle surgery; Eagles QB expected to make full recovery by start of OTAs

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is set to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hurts is expected to make a full recovery by the start of OTAs.
news

Lions coach Dan Campbell 'nervous' Saints could hire DC Aaron Glenn as new coach

Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is interviewing for the Saints head coaching job Wednesday, leaving Lions head coach Dan Campbell worried about losing his top coordinator.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW