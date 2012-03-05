Wallace, Colston not franchised; Lynch stays in Seattle

Brandon Lloyd, WR, Rams: The Rams passed on placing the franchise tag on Lloyd, who could turn into a nice option if the right team comes to the forefront to sign him. To me, that team is the Patriots. Lloyd had the best statistical season of his career in Denver under Josh McDaniels, who now happens to be back as the offensive coordinator in New England. I also think landing Lloyd is more realistic for the P-Men than Wallace, who will have more suitors and cost a first-round pick. If Lloyd does end up with the Patriots, he could be a middle-round steal in drafts.