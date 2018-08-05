Walking Ryan Shazier appears at Steelers practice

Pittsburgh Steelers fans were greeted with an inspirational treat during Friday's training camp practice.
Linebacker Ryan Shazier, who is on the team's reserve/physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a spinal injury, walked across the field without assistance to the cheers of the crowd.
The 25-year-old Shazier suffered the devastating back injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, and then underwent stabilization surgery on Dec. 6.
While he won't suit up in a Steelers uniform in 2018, Shazier has provided numerous encouraging signs away from the playing field that he is on the road to recovery by making public appearances.
In addition to Friday's inspiring moment, Shazier stood during the Pittsburgh Penguins' postseason game on April 11, and walked across the stage on the opening night of the 2018 NFL Draft to announce the Steelers' first-round pick selection of safety Terrell Edmunds.