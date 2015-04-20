Walker: Zach Mettenberger can be Titans' franchise QB

The latest comes from Titans veteran tight end Delanie Walker, who praised the young signal-caller for organizing practice sessions and believes the team's party line: Mettenberger can be a franchise quarterback.
"He's a very young quarterback and for him to do that shows a lot of leadership," Walker told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Sunday. "I'm excited about him for doing that. I think that he can be the franchise quarterback that the Titans are looking for. He's a big, tall guy, that sits in the pocket with a nice, big arm. And I think that's what they are looking for. Someone, really not a scrambler, the dude that is going to make the right decisions, make the right throws."
Walker's analysis falls in line with some members of the organization who view Mettenberger as a poor man's Tom Brady.
All of the pre-draft talk feels like an organization that is bracing for the fact that it might not have a better option than the second-year signal-caller under center, so they might as well start the PR blitz now as opposed to mid-June.
On the other hand, Walker pointed to the struggles of the entire team to combat those of us who weren't impressed with the tape Mettenberger put down during his time as a rookie. Walker believes, given the full benefit of being a starter, the quarterback can flourish.
"Now he's got the opportunity -- if we don't draft anyone or trade for somebody -- he's got the opportunity to go in and show everybody what he can do, by having minicamp, training camp and then the starter, doing it with the first team, getting the reps he needs," Walker said. "It factors into everything. Last year people said 'well, he didn't play too well.' Well, we didn't have a great year, so you can say that as well. Let's start off new, see what he does and you just got to give him a shot from the beginning."
