Walker: Zach Mettenberger can be Titans' franchise QB

"Now he's got the opportunity -- if we don't draft anyone or trade for somebody -- he's got the opportunity to go in and show everybody what he can do, by having minicamp, training camp and then the starter, doing it with the first team, getting the reps he needs," Walker said. "It factors into everything. Last year people said 'well, he didn't play too well.' Well, we didn't have a great year, so you can say that as well. Let's start off new, see what he does and you just got to give him a shot from the beginning."