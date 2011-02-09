Walker, Fitzsimmons join Colts' coaching staff, Irsay confirms

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed the team's hiring of David Walker as running backs coach and Devin Fitzsimmons as coaching assistant Wednesday.
Irsay made the announcement via his Twitter account, posting: "We just added the following 2 our coaching staff: DAVID WALKER, running backs, and DEVIN FITZSIMMONS, coaching assistant. Welcome, guys!"
Reports surfaced last week that the Colts were set to hire Walker to replace Gene Huey, who was fired after 19 seasons as running backs coach.
Walker leaves the University of Maryland after less than a month on staff. He joined the Terrapins after six seasons coaching running backs at the University of Pittsburgh. Before that, Walker coached the position at Syracuse University for 10 seasons.
Fitzsimmons was tight ends coach at the University of Richmond this past season after one year as a graduate assistant at Virginia and two at Kansas State.