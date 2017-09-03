Waivers: Will Tye, Brad Kaaya among players claimed

A day after 32 teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53, a collection of players have been claimed by new employers.
The full list of claims, made official by the league on Sunday, is below.
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
WR Reggie Davis (from ATL), DB Michael Jordan (from LA), NT T.Y. McGill (from IND), WR Kasen Williams (from SEA), QB Josh Woodrum (from BAL)
Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
DB Pierre Desir (from SEA), WR Matt Hazel (from WAS), RB Matt Jones (from WAS), DB Kenny Moore (from NE), G Ian Silberman (from OAK)
Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Eli Ankou (from HOU), TE James O'Shaughnessy (from NE), LB Donald Payne (from BAL), DB Lafayette Pitts (from MIA), OT William Poehls (from CHI)
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
WR Kalif Raymond (from DEN), LB Edmond Robinson (from MIN), WR Damore'ea Stringfellow (from MIA), TE Will Tye (from NYG)