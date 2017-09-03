Around the NFL

Waivers: Will Tye, Brad Kaaya among players claimed

Published: Sep 03, 2017 at 06:29 AM

A day after 32 teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53, a collection of players have been claimed by new employers.

Among those: Quarterback Brad Kaaya, who moves from Detroit to Carolina, and tight end Will Tye, who will stay in the same city but switch teams, going from the Giants to the Jets.

Wideout Kasen Williams, a preseason standout in Seattle, joins the Browns. Kicker Cody Parkey, whose missed kick in Miami cost Cleveland a win last season, has joined the Dolphins.

The full list of claims, made official by the league on Sunday, is below.

Buffalo Bills

LB Deon Lacy (from MIA), TE Khari Lee (from DET), OT Conor McDermott (from NE)

Carolina Panthers

DB Demetrious Cox (from CIN), QB Brad Kaaya (from DET)

Chicago Bears

LS Andrew DePaola (from TB), WR Tre McBride (from TEN), RB Taquan Mizzell (from BAL)

Cleveland Browns

WR Reggie Davis (from ATL), DB Michael Jordan (from LA), NT T.Y. McGill (from IND), WR Kasen Williams (from SEA), QB Josh Woodrum (from BAL)

Dallas Cowboys

DT Brian Price (from GB)

Detroit Lions

G Zac Kerin (from MIN), OT Brian Mihalik (from PIT)

Green Bay Packers

DE Chris Odom (from ATL)

Houston Texans

WR Andy Jones (from DAL)

Indianapolis Colts

DB Pierre Desir (from SEA), WR Matt Hazel (from WAS), RB Matt Jones (from WAS), DB Kenny Moore (from NE), G Ian Silberman (from OAK)

Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Eli Ankou (from HOU), TE James O'Shaughnessy (from NE), LB Donald Payne (from BAL), DB Lafayette Pitts (from MIA), OT William Poehls (from CHI)

Los Angeles Chargers

DB Jeff Richards (from CAR), OT Michael Schofield (from DEN)

Los Angeles Rams

C J.J. Dielman (from CIN), DT Quinton Jefferson (from SEA), C Aaron Neary (from PHI)

Miami Dolphins

LB Justin March-Lillard (from KC), K Cody Parkey (from CLE)

Minnesota Vikings

TE Blake Bell (from SF)

New Orleans Saints

WR Austin Carr (from NE), QB Taysom Hill (from GB)

New York Jets

WR Kalif Raymond (from DEN), LB Edmond Robinson (from MIN), WR Damore'ea Stringfellow (from MIA), TE Will Tye (from NYG)

San Francisco 49ers

DE Xavier Cooper (from CLE)

Washington Redskins

OT T.J. Clemmings (from MIN)

