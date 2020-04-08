Around the NFL

Wagner 'really confident' Seahawks will win NFC West

Published: Apr 08, 2020 at 06:19 AM

The conference the Seattle Seahawks are preparing to battle in 2020 looks drastically different than the one from a season ago.

But linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn't believe that should alter the impact the Seahawks will have in any way.

During an appearance on ESPN's* First Take* Wednesday morning, the six-time Pro Bowler and 2010s All-Decade Team honoree was asked how his team, fresh off an 11-5 campaign, can compete in a re-tooled NFC that now includes Tom Brady, DeAndre Hopkins and a number of revamped, still improving rosters.

It could just be the offseason bravado talking but, judging by his answer, Wagner would have no issue doubling -- and tripling -- down on his claims should anyone revisit them in the future.

"I feel really confident. Obviously, Russell [Wilson] is an amazing quarterback; the things that he does on the field are just amazing. Like you said, he's one of the greatest quarterbacks in our game," Wagner said. "We're confident on that side. I feel like from the defensive standpoint, there's a lot of room for improvement. We have to play a little bit better. I feel like if we make those changes and make those improvements, I still feel like we'll be the team to beat."

Prior to last season, the Seahawks acquired defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in hopes of shoring up that side of the ball. And while Clowney, who may not be returning to Seattle, helped in some regards, the defense didn't quite live up to its full potential. After ranking 16th in total defense in 2018, Seattle dropped to 26th in 2019; they also tied for the second fewest sacks (28) after tying for 11th two seasons ago with 43.

Even with all of the regular season success Seattle had, including handing the 49ers their first loss in Week 10, they fell short of winning the NFC West. Now, the 'Hawks will have to bypass an even hungrier Niners squad, a retooling Rams team and a young Cardinals group that now includes Hopkins and a sophomore year version of Kyler Murray.

As is the case with every year, they will have to work their way from the inside out to get to where they want to go. Wagner framing that outcome as more of a foregone conclusion than a hopeful goal only makes the spotlight brighter for Seattle.

"First, we've got to win the NFC West, which I feel like we're confident we're gonna do, and then we move on from there. Those guys have great teams but at the end of the day, it's just paper. You've got to prove it on the field."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers host Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Week 4 Super Bowl rematch

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Raymond James Stadium.

news

John Elway on new Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'He's kind of the piece we needed'

Along with a resume that includes a Super Bowl win and nine Pro Bowl appearances, QB Russell Wilson brought with him mile-high expectations for the Broncos to put together a postseason run after six straight seasons of falling short of the playoffs.

news

Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson ready for the grind: 'There's no pretty boy work in the trenches'

Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson is ready to grind it out in the trenches and ready to bring the wood. "My mindset is violence," Johnson said. "There's no pretty work in the trenches."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 11

The Bears have added another quarterback with starting experience to their roster. Chicago is signing Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source.

news

Veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes signs with Texans

It took a couple of months, but Jerry Hughes finally found his next NFL home. The veteran edge rusher signed with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

news

Carl Lawson: Jets' defensive line 'a breeding ground for absolute monsters'

The Jets' defense sorely missed Carl Lawson last year. Now healthy, Lawson expected to be ready for training camp and is excited for the potential of New York's pass rushers.

news

Buccaneers WRs coach confident in strength of receiving depth: 'Competition across the board'

Mike Evans is back in Tampa Bay , as is Chris Godwin, but the rest of the Buccaneer' receiving group has to sort itself out. That process begins with spring workouts and figures to include some interesting competitors.

news

Andy Reid on Ryan Tannehill's 'mentor' comments: Alex Smith was 'greatest thing' for Patrick Mahomes

Ryan Tannehill said last week that it's not his job to mentor rookie QB Malik Willis in Tennessee. The comments reverberated around the league, including in Kansas City, where Andy Reid reflected on Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes' realtionship.

news

Buccaneers planning for another 'redshirt year' for QB Kyle Trask

Clyde Christensen tossed cold water on the possibility of Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask playing a larger role with Tampa Bay in 2022. Instead of battling to be Tom Brady's understudy, it's back to the bench and the books for Trask.

news

Mike McCarthy set to return to Lambeau Field in Cowboys-Packers game in Week 10 on FOX

The Cowboys and Packers will continue their rivalry during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season when Green Bay hosts Dallas on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

news

Nelson Agholor not focused on living up to contract: 'I'm excited to have my best season with the Patriots'

After signing a big contract and following it up with a lackluster season, Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor isn't focused on the dollars and cents of it all, but more so on fulfilling his potential as a crucial piece to the Patriots' offense going forward.

news

Byron Leftwich clarifies he'll continue to handle offensive game plan: I'm 'no risk it, no biscuit, too'

Asked Tuesday if the now-retired Bruce Arians would have input on the Buccaneers offensive game plan in his new role of senior advisor to the general manager, Byron Leftwich did his best to clear up how things will be and how things have been.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW