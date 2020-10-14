NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Vrabel: Everybody involved with Titans organization 'will get a game ball' after big Week 5 win

Published: Oct 13, 2020 at 11:59 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Titans entered Tuesday night's matchup with their backs against the wall, despite having the advantage of playing at home.

After having its practice and game day schedule impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization following Week 3, Tennessee faced a rolling Buffalo team, led by an early season MVP candidate in Josh Allen, in a battle of unbeaten clubs.

With a few key players missing due to being placed on the reserve/COVID list, the Titans could've blamed a loss on not having their full arsenal of players. Of course, by the time the team finished dismantling the Bills in a 42-16 romp, it was clear that their energy had not been impacted by the challenges they encountered in the weeks prior.

"We knew it wasn't going to be perfect. We went through a lot these last two weeks dealing with this virus and I just think it made us closer," cornerback Malcolm Butler﻿said after the game. "Made us just go out there and play hard for each other and just get the win, man. It's all about winning."

Judging by their sharp effort in all three phases, "playing hard" almost sounds like an understatement. Every team goes into each week wanting to win, but the Titans looked very much like a team eager to pick up where they left off two weeks ago.

Coach Mike Vrabel credited his team's preparation during their unexpected time away from the practice facility for their execution

"They're all about want and desire. We want to win every game and we have to prepare in any matter that we have to to get the team ready. " Vrabel said. "All the credit goes to the players for sticking together and going out there and executing and playing in a manner in which they did."

It was Butler who set the tone early with his first of two picks on Allen during the game's opening drive. Shortly after a 29-yard Butler return, Ryan Tannehill found A.J. Brown, making his first appearance since Week 1 because of a knee injury, for a 16-yard score. The domination would commence from there as the Titans looked nearly unflappable for the duration.

Tennessee became the first team to score a TD on every red zone possession (minimum six red zone drives) while having zero turnovers and allowing no sacks since the Patriots did so in Week 11 of their undefeated 2007 regular season, per NFL Research. Vrabel, who was a key member on that team, believes his team's ability to stay locked in reflected the organization's culture.

"Well, you don't all of a sudden galvanize when things are bad. I think that that's a testament to these players and what we've tried to build here," he shared. "You don't always say, 'Oh, there's a [expletive] storm, we better galvanize.' You stay tight throughout and then you hope that the fundamentals and what your core beliefs and core values can take over when things get difficult."

That mindset certainly worked wonders Tuesday night. When asked about the things that contributed to the win outside of the Xs and Os, Vrabel praised everyone in the building, from the cafeteria workers and cleaning staff to the operations department and practice squad for their sacrifices and effort.

"Everybody involved with our organization will get a game ball. I felt like everybody who played tonight, looked out there and there were a lot of contributions on special teams and offense and defense," Vrabel said. "It looked like everybody had a role in the game and we knew that that was gonna be important."

As the NFL and its teams continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic, the Titans' Week 5 triumph represents an encouraging story for a franchise still trying to find its bearings. They will now have to regroup once again in a much-shortened week in preparation for a meeting with the Texans on Sunday.

Related Content

news

What we learned from Titans' victory over Bills

After more than two weeks without playing a game, the Tennessee Titans returned to action in resounding fashion with a 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night. 
news

Jets release star RB Le'Veon Bell five games into 2020 season

Five games into the 2020 season, the New York Jets have decided to release star running back Le'Veon Bell. General manager Joe Douglas announced the end to the multi-time Pro Bowler's tumultuous Jets tenure Tuesday night.
news

Protocols outline new isolation mandates for 'high risk' exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals

The NFL-NFL Players Association announced to all teams in a Monday memo that anyone with "high risk" contact exposure to a coronavirus-positive individual must isolate for five days, even if said person is negative and remains asymptomatic
news

Week 5 inactives: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

The official inactive players for tonight's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones still feels underrated: 'Everything fuels me'

The Packers' decision to draft a QB in the first round made for one of the league's biggest talking points of the offseason. Their second-round selection of an RB given the presence of Aaron Jones was far less examined yet similarly polarizing.
news

Roger Goodell says NFL 'cannot grow complacent' with COVID-19, stresses 'flexibility and adapting'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with reporters Tuesday and his message quickly became clear: Updating, enhancing and strictly following the league's COVID-19 protocols are of utmost importance.
news

Saints exploring possibility of playing home games at LSU's Tiger Stadium

New Orleans on Tuesday confirmed its interest in using Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium as a potential temporary home stadium, pointing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and local government restrictions as a reason for considering alternate sites.
news

Eagles to host some fans for upcoming home games at Lincoln Financial Field

There will be a new Philly special beginning this weekend: fans at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles announced Tuesday they are allowed to host up to 7,500 people for their remaining home games.
news

Mike Tomlin on facing Myles Garrett: Steelers not looking for 'that reality TV storyline'

The last time ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ faced the Steelers, the game ended in a brawl. Mike Tomlin has left that fracas in the past. The coach told reporters Tuesday he's not focused on retribution, but on a win Sunday when his 4-0 Steelers face the 4-1 Browns.
news

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott's injury doesn't change Cowboys' commitment to him

Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, while devastating, does not affect the Cowboys' plans for him. When asked how Prescott's compound fracture and ankle dislocation impacts his feelings for the QB, owner Jerry Jones simply replied, "none." 
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The Dolphins will be without one of their most productive defensive players. DT ﻿Davon Godchaux﻿ is expected to be out for months with a biceps injury, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report. Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Monday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL