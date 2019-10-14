Around the NFL

Vrabel deciding Monday between Mariota, Tannehill

Published: Oct 14, 2019 at 06:14 AM

Marcus Mariota or Ryan Tannehill?

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday he'll decide on a starting quarterback this evening and inform his team once he does. It could signal the unofficial end of the Mariota era in Tennessee, which hosts the Chargers in Week 7.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Mariota's future is "very much in doubt" with the 2-4 Titansafter he was benched Sunday in favor of Tannehill. Mariota was pulled in the third quarter after connecting on just 7 of 18 passes for 63 yards with two interceptions in an eventual loss to the Broncos. After Tannehill finished 13 of 16 for 144 yards and an INT in relief, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft might have lost his job for good.

Tennessee is clearly at a crossroads with Mariota, who's in the final year of his rookie deal. The fifth-year QB appears to have regressed this season, completing a career-low 59.1 percent of his passes. It comes just one year after he registered a career-best 68.9 completion percentage. But his uneven play and bouts with inaccuracy have long plagued Tennessee's offense.

The Titans traded for Tannehill in the offseason to be Mariota's backup. Now they might be ready to cash in on their insurance plan.

