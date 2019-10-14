Vrabel deciding Monday between Mariota, Tannehill

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Mariota's future is "very much in doubt" with the 2-4 Titansafter he was benched Sunday in favor of Tannehill. Mariota was pulled in the third quarter after connecting on just 7 of 18 passes for 63 yards with two interceptions in an eventual loss to the Broncos. After Tannehill finished 13 of 16 for 144 yards and an INT in relief, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft might have lost his job for good.