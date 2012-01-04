Vote for the top play of 2011

Published: Jan 04, 2012 at 10:04 AM

» Vote: Top plays | Top catches | Top runs | Top defensive plays

Take a look at each great play from the 2011 season and vote for your favorite at the bottom of the right column.

Week 9: Cardinals' Peterson's walk-off punt-return TD in OT

Week 11: Bucs' Blount muscles through Pack for TD

Week 15: Panthers' 'Annexation of Puerto Rico play'

Week 16: Bengals' Simpson's somersault into end zone

Week 16: Giants' Cruz's 99-yard TD

