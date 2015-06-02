Around the NFL

Vontae Davis a lockdown CB, Colts' Freeman says

Published: Jun 02, 2015 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Vernon Davis is no longer the best player in his immediate family.

Vernon might have the name, but little brother Vontae Davis had the game in 2014, turning in the best season by an Indianapolis Colts defensive back since bone-jarring safety Bob Sanders earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2007.

Davis gained overdue respect as one of the NFL's premier shutdown corners last season, becoming the first Colts cornerback in nearly 50 years to earn a Pro Bowl nod.

"Just know that his part of the field is locked down," inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman said, via the team's official website. "He's one of those top corners that is going to take the challenge and we trust he's going to do this job each and every time he goes out there."

There's not a hint of hyperbole in Freeman's statement.

Davis hasn't allowed a touchdown in coverage since Week 13 of the 2013 season.

Pro Football Focus, an analytics site which grades every play of every NFL game, recently ranked Davis No. 6 on their list of the top 101 players of 2014.

Davis limited opposing quarterbacks to a 38.8 passer rating in 2014, per Pro Football Focus. For comparison purposes, quarterbacks posted figures of 48.4 and 72.6, respectively, versus first-team All Pros Richard Sherman and Darrelle Revis.

Former Colts backup quarterback Jim Sorgi recently did a film study of Davis, highlighting the cornerback's physicality, aggressiveness, instincts and positioning against the likes of Demaryius Thomas, Steve Smith and even Rob Gronkowski.

Difference makers of that caliber are rarely available via trade. Davis ended up being shipped to Indianapolis because the Dolphins questioned his consistency, maturity and awareness back in the summer of 2012.

To Davis' credit, he turned in his best season after landing the security of a four-year, $36 million contract in March of 2014.

"Buying into the system, taking care of his body off the field," teammate Greg Toler explained, "doing all the little things -- it's showing on the field."

Davis has improved every year he has been under the tutelage of Chuck Pagano and Greg Manusky in Indianpolis. Now it's on the Colts to surround him with similarly talented defensive stars while the Super Bowl window remains wide open.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Cam Newton's massive contract extension and the return of Adrian Peterson. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Simmons 'excited to get the ball rolling' with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

With the Denver Broncos looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, safety Justin Simmons is "excited to get the ball rolling" with head coach Sean Payton.

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced he has been cleared to return to football activities following a three-month recovery period from surgery on his torn adductor muscle.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More