Von Miller franchise tagged by Denver Broncos

"I have never been franchised before so I can't really say, 'Hey I don't want to be franchised. I don't want to do this.'" Miller said Monday on NFL Network's NFL Total Access. "I can tell you what: I want to be with the Denver Broncos. I want to be with Derek Wolfe, Chris Harris, all those guys, DT (Demaryius Thomas). I want to be with those guys my whole career, and whatever it takes to get it done I am down for."