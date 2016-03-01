Around the NFL

Von Miller franchise tagged by Denver Broncos

Published: Mar 01, 2016 at 04:19 AM

Von Miller is too good to be a free agent. That's why the Denver Broncos placed their exclusive franchise tag tender on him Tuesday. NFL Media's Albert Breer first reported the move.

"Designating Von as our franchise player gives us the time to continue working toward a long-term agreement," Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement. "We've had productive talks with Von's representation, and we'll continue those discussions with the goal of making sure Von remains a Bronco well into the future."

The exclusive tag is at a higher price than the traditional franchise tag. No other team can even try to sign Miller away and he'll earn no less than the average of the top five NFL salaries at linebacker. Miller is the first non-quarterback to get the exclusive tag since 2007 when Richard Seymour did with the Raiders.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Broncos have shown a commitment to getting a long-term deal done with Miller. Any deal would be expected to top Justin Houston's recent $101 million contract, although the two sides aren't close to a deal yet.

"I have never been franchised before so I can't really say, 'Hey I don't want to be franchised. I don't want to do this.'" Miller said Monday on NFL Network's NFL Total Access. "I can tell you what: I want to be with the Denver Broncos. I want to be with Derek Wolfe, Chris Harris, all those guys, DT (Demaryius Thomas). I want to be with those guys my whole career, and whatever it takes to get it done I am down for."

The Broncos would have loved to avoid using the tag on Miller. They have other big-time free agents like Malik Jackson and Brock Osweiler to deal with while they wait for Peyton Manning to potentially retire. Miller should feel good about getting a long-term deal, however, considering Elway's history. Left tackle Ryan Clady, kicker Matt Prater and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas each inked long-term deals after getting hit with the tag by Elway.

The best players rarely change teams in the NFL and Miller should play out his prime with the team that drafted him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deion Sanders agrees to become next head coach at Colorado

After a 27-5 record in three years with Jackson State, Deion Sanders has agreed to become Colorado's next head coach.

news

Lions WR Jameson Williams activated from NFI list before Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

news

Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise'

Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games. Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

news

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker's Jaguars face Aidan Hutchinson's Lions. Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE