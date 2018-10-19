Around the NFL

Von Miller, Broncos back 'kick their (butts)' prediction

Published: Oct 19, 2018 at 12:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Von Miller declared earlier in the week, "we're going to kick their ass" in reference to Thursday night's tilt versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Then the pass rusher went out and backed up his prediction in a 45-10 rout.

Miller helped a Broncos defense that harassed rookie quarterback Josh Rosen into five turnovers, including two pick-sixes, and six sacks. By himself, Miller compiled two sacks, four quarterback hits, 10 QB pressures (third most in a single game this season, per Next Gen Stats), two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

"Honestly, it wasn't even for the Cardinals," Miller said of his early-week comments following Thursday's win, via the team's official website. "It was for my teammates. It was just to put us in that mentality [of] ain't no backing down now. I think we have a great football team. We have great leadership: great GM, great owner, great coaches. We've got great players. And I just thought what we were missing is the confidence part of it. I thought about it. That's not even like me. That's not like me.

"But I thought it was the best thing to do to get my teammates going, and it's great. It worked."

It turns out Miller's "kick their asses" comment came with the blessings of his teammates.

"Before he said it, ... he said, 'If I say this, are y'all going to have my back? Are we really going to go out there and do it?'" Bradley Roby said. "And we said, 'Yeah, we got you, we got you.' So when he said it, stuck his neck out there, we backed him up. That's what you've got to do as a team."

Back Miller up they did indeed.

Thursday's game was a thorough butt whooping by a previously maligned defense.

After becoming the first team in NFL history to allow an individual 200-plus yard rusher in back-to-back games, the Broncos allowed just 69 rush yards to the Cardinals. Denver's D also had its most takeaways (five) in a game since Week 2, 2015 versus Kansas City.

"Obviously Von had some comments earlier in the week about guaranteeing a win, but easy to say, hard to do," coach Vance Joseph said. "I was proud of how he played tonight. You can speak those words, but you've got to back them up. He did that today. His teammates also backed him up."

The Broncos got up big early and could unleash fire on Rosen in the form of the pass-rush tandem of Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb (combined for four sacks).

"That's our formula," cornerback Chris Harris said. "If we get up on teams, we can turn the dogs loose. That's how we're built."

The blowout win comes with a caveat: It was against perhaps the worst team in the NFL, with a rookie quarterback making his first primetime start. Rosen got rattled early and the rest of the game spiraled.

Credit Miller and his cohorts for taking advantage of a road game versus an inferior opponent. Sometimes in matchups like these teams play down to their competition. Not the Broncos on this night.

Thursday showed the formula the Broncos need to win.

The question for Joseph, Miller, et al. is can they sustain it against actual good teams?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

The Philadelphia Eagles  on Friday the signing of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys re-signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys have set the table for a kicking competition this summer with the re-signing of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan: Defense's confidence 'through that roof' after winning with multiple quarterbacks

Over the past three seasons, New Orleans has had six quarterbacks start games for it, but has still put together winning campaigns. Being able to win no matter who's at QB has Cameron Jordan and Co.'s confidence "boosted through that roof."

news

'Old guy' Amari Cooper embracing leadership role in first season with Browns

Just 28 and entering his initial campaign in Cleveland, former Cowboys and Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is taking on a leadership role.

news

Michael Strahan on first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I believe we got a good pick who's going to bring some joy to Giants fans'

New York Giants first-round rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux boasts the potential to do much the same, and Strahan has quickly become an engaged supporter of Big Blue's prized prospect.

news

Chris Oladokun, Steelers' other QB draft pick, striving to prove 'I do belong here'

While first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett is competing for a Steelers starting job, seventh-round QB Chris Oladokun is very much competing for a roster spot.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing concludes; wait for decision begins

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has concluded after three days in Delaware, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Punter Bradley Pinion signs with Falcons following release from Buccaneers

Veteran punter Bradley Pinion is staying in the NFC South. Pinion is signing with the Falcons a week after he was released by the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Allen Robinson says versatility of he and Cooper Kupp gives Rams a 'tremendous advantage'

Pairing Allen Robinson with Cooper Kupp gives Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams offense a multitude of options with two good route runners who can line up across the formation.

news

Jerry Jeudy: Broncos will be a 'very explosive team' with Russell Wilson

Denver's addition of quarterback Russell Wilson has wide receiver Jerry Jeudy believing a breakout is on the horizon.

news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt says he's 100% healthy after injury-riddled 2021

In eight games last season, Browns running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns. When healthy, he and Nick Chubb form one of the top backfields in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW