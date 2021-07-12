Around the NFL

Von Miller: 2021 Broncos 'the best team we've been able to field in a long time'

Published: Jul 12, 2021 at 08:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Since winning Super Bowl 50, Von Miller has watched his Denver Broncos wallow in mediocrity, finishing third or fourth in the AFC West four out of the past five seasons.

The plummet from perennial playoff contender to AFC afterthought has frustrated Broncos fans as the club heads into Vic Fangio's third season. Injuries have played a key role in the struggles, including wiping out Miller's entire 2020 campaign, but the pressure is on Denver to turn it around, or another restart might be in order in 2022.

Speaking to Mike Klis of 9News ahead of Sunday's MLB Celebrity All-Star Game at Coors Field, Miller boasted about the Broncos' current roster.

"This is the best team we've been able to field in a long time," the 32-year-old said. "The offense is going to be ridiculous. We've got Courtland (Sutton), Jerry Jeudy﻿, Noah Fant﻿, Albert (Okwuegbunam) -- I don't want to go through the whole thing -- Melvin Gordon and all these other big-time guys. The defense is just as stacked.

"A lot of guys are motivated. Everybody's tired of losing. Everybody wants to win and I'm excited. Not being able to go to the playoffs the last five years, everybody's feeling it at Dove Valley. From John Elway to G.P. (George Paton), the chefs and cooks, everybody involved. We should be highly motivated to go out here and play some good football this whole season."

Assuming Miller is healthy -- he told Klis his ankle is at "94 percent" -- the Broncos defense should return to form up front and could boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL with stud safety Justin Simmons and first-round corner Patrick Surtain II﻿.

The biggest cloud hanging over a sunny Denver roster is the quarterback. Unfortunately, it's also the most vital position in sports. That question mark makes analyzing the rest of the roster and predicting a great outcome hazy at best.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are slated to battle for the starting gig. Each QB comes with his own set of questions.

The uncertainty at QB has led to rampant speculation about the Broncos making a huge swing to trade for disgruntled Green Bay signal-caller Aaron Rodgers -- despite the Packers brass insisting at every turn they had zero desire to trade the reigning MVP.

"What have I heard?" Miller responded to Klis when asked about the Rodgers speculation. "First and foremost, I'm comfortable with Drew, I'm comfortable with Teddy. G.P. (George Paton) and John Elway, if A-Rod is out there for us to get him, those are the two guys to have on the job.

"John Elway, he's done a great job of working the big-time guys before -- Peyton (Manning) and DeMarcus (Ware) and Aqib (Talib) -- all these other guys. So if there's a guy to be had, G.P. and John Elway are the two to put on it, if it can be done. If it can't, I'm comfortable with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. They've impressed the hell out of me, and impressed the hell out of everybody during OTAs.

"So I'm super excited for those guys. Another year for Drew Lock, I think this will be the time for him to turn it on. So either way we go, it's looking bright for us."

The niceties added in regarding Lock and Bridgewater will do nothing to slow the speculation about Rodgers, at least until the QB reports to Packers training camp and we move toward the 2021 season.

Related Content

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson: 'Last year was an embarrassment for everybody involved'

A four-win season in 2020 led to a Eagles reboot, with the ouster of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and importing Nick Sirianni. RT Lane Johnson joined Good Morning Football and said the groundwork has been laid for a turnaround after last year's "embarrassment."
news

Tyreek Hill: I've been 'grinding my tail off' after getting 'embarrassed' in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he was embarrassed about the team's performance in February's 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a 'huge honor'

Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2021 ESPYs. The eight-year veteran shared his excitement regarding the honor on Sunday.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to 'figure things out in a couple weeks' 

Deadlines force decisions, and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ has a major one impending. Whether he will play for the Packers, or anyone, in 2021 has been the question of the offseason. The reigning league MVP finally intimated this weekend that he'll have an answer shortly.
news

Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo announces retirement

﻿Anthony Chickillo﻿ achieved his dreams. Now he's ready to hang up his cleats. The free-agent LB announced Sunday on his Instagram account that he is retiring from football after six NFL seasons.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers among winners at 2021 ESPY Awards

The NFL left its mark on the 2021 ESPY Awards, with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers again standing out above the crowd.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Allen Robinson extension with Bears unlikely ahead of next week's deadline

The seven franchise-tagged players who haven't signed long-term deals have until next Thursday to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they'll play 2021 on the one-year tender. Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin don't appear close.
news

Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' in Raiders offense

The Raiders signed running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to add versatility alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield. While Jacobs will remain the workhorse, Drake said he expects to have a sizable role within the offense. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore on contract situation: 'I just want what I'm worth'

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, making that desire abundantly clear this offseason, including holding out of mandatory minicamp. He told reporter Josina Anderson he wants a pay bump in line with the rest of the top five CBs in the game. 
news

Broncos WR Kendall Hinton has QB wristband displayed at Hall of Fame

﻿Kendall Hinton﻿'s one-game stint as Denver's starting QB in 2020 will forever be part of NFL lore. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week that Hinton's wristband would be part of its "Season Review" display.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW