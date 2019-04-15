Visits tracker: Ravens hosting WR D.K. Metcalf

With 10 days before the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off, teams are in the stretch run of their pre-draft player visits.
The Baltimore Ravens are hosting Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The Ravens own a glaring need at the receiver position. They signed veteran Seth Roberts to a corps of Willie Snead, Chris Moore, and 2018 draft picks Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott. Baltimore currently doesn't have a headliner in the group. Could the new Baltimore bass use a top pick to secure a potential game-breaker for a ground-focused offense?
At 6-foot-3, Metcalf owns the physical trait scouts drool over, displaying a rare combo of speed and size. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Metcalf's ability to the on-field traits of Josh Gordon.
The Ravens, who could look to snag the receiver with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round, might want to get a closer look at Metcalf due to injury concerns. The 21-year-old suffered a season-ending neck injury that relegated him to seven games. Metcalf also only played two games in 2016, his first at Ole Miss, due to a foot injury.
The Ravens are also hosting Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown on Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source.
Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern is visiting with Baltimore on Tuesday, Rapoport added.
Other visits we are tracking Monday:
- The Miami Dolphins, who own the No. 13 pick, are bringing in Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush for visits, per Rapoport.
- Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell is visiting with the Bengals, Rapoport reported. Cincinnati, which holds the No. 11 pick, hosted Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford on Friday.
- Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Monday. He also has visits scheduled with the New York Giants and Jets, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary is visiting with the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders, per Pelissero.
- Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry is meeting with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. He'll also visit the Seahawks, Pelissero reported.
- Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is visiting with the Seahawks on Monday and the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, Rapoport reported.