Around the NFL

Visits tracker: Ravens hosting WR D.K. Metcalf

Published: Apr 15, 2019 at 01:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With 10 days before the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off, teams are in the stretch run of their pre-draft player visits.

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Ravens own a glaring need at the receiver position. They signed veteran Seth Roberts to a corps of Willie Snead, Chris Moore, and 2018 draft picks Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott. Baltimore currently doesn't have a headliner in the group. Could the new Baltimore bass use a top pick to secure a potential game-breaker for a ground-focused offense?

At 6-foot-3, Metcalf owns the physical trait scouts drool over, displaying a rare combo of speed and size. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Metcalf's ability to the on-field traits of Josh Gordon.

The Ravens, who could look to snag the receiver with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round, might want to get a closer look at Metcalf due to injury concerns. The 21-year-old suffered a season-ending neck injury that relegated him to seven games. Metcalf also only played two games in 2016, his first at Ole Miss, due to a foot injury.

The Ravens are also hosting Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown on Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source.

Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern is visiting with Baltimore on Tuesday, Rapoport added.

Other visits we are tracking Monday:

  1. The Miami Dolphins, who own the No. 13 pick, are bringing in Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush for visits, per Rapoport.
  1. Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell is visiting with the Bengals, Rapoport reported. Cincinnati, which holds the No. 11 pick, hosted Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford on Friday.
  1. Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Monday. He also has visits scheduled with the New York Giants and Jets, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  1. Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary is visiting with the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders, per Pelissero.
  1. Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry is meeting with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. He'll also visit the Seahawks, Pelissero reported.
  1. Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is visiting with the Seahawks on Monday and the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, Rapoport reported.
  1. Villanova offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge will meet with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Rapoport.
  1. The Oakland Raiders are hosting Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Monday, per Rapoport.
  1. According to Rapoport, LSU linebacker Devin White will meet with the Raiders Tuesday and Wednesday.
  1. Maryland linebacker Tre Watson is on a visit with the Giants today, per Rapoport. The non-combine invite has also visited with the Dolphins and worked out for 49ers.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate moms all over the world.
news

Rob Gronkowski donates $1.2 million to renovate Boston playground

The former New England Patriot hand-delivered a $1.2 million check on Friday to renovate the aging Charlesbank Playground in Boston's Charles River Esplanade.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson: Starting job has 'got to be earned'

Zach Wilson is primed to be the Jets' starting QB after the organization traded ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ before the draft. The No. 2 overall pick understands the significance of the role, but it's not his primary focus as New York holds rookie minicamp this weekend.
news

Panthers hire Bills personnel director Dan Morgan to be assistant general manager

Dan Morgan is headed to his original NFL home, for his biggest job yet. The Panthers announced Saturday they have hired their former star linebacker to be the assistant general manager.
news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 NFL Schedule: Release date, schedule changes, divisional opponents, key dates, more

With the the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, the next step this offseason is the anticipated release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Below are the answers to all the key questions that will get you ready for the upcoming season.
news

Tom Brady calls for players to stand united and have 'very intense negotiations' with NFL on offseason program

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered an impassioned speech during an NFLPA call on Friday imploring for players to have "very intense negotiations" regarding the offseason workout program.
news

Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the former second-round pick via waivers Friday, the team announced.
news

NFL informs teams they can hold training camp off-site again

The league informed teams they will be allowed to conduct training camp away from their team facilities, Tom Pelissero reports. Vaccinated players or staff are also permitted to gather outside the facility, but the two groups cannot mix or gather with unvaccinated players and coaches.
news

NFL spoke with Bills GM Brandon Beane regarding comments about potentially cutting an unvaccinated player

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL spoke with Bills general manager Brandon Beane following his comments about potentially releasing an unvaccinated player. The league notified Beane a team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status.
news

Frank Reich: Drafting Jalen Hurts didn't send Carson Wentz into 'tailspin'

Colts head coach Frank Reich doesn't believe the Eagles bringing in Jalen Hurts sent Carson Wentz' career to "a tailspin" and thinks that Wentz is in the right spot for a career "reset."
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair on display in Canton

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair won't sit still. It's spending the summer in Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Friday that Goodell's leather armchair is on display for the next four months after again playing a starring role in the draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW