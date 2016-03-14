Around the NFL

Visits tracker: Long, Washington to meet with Patriots

Published: Mar 14, 2016 at 10:51 AM

The Los Angeles Rams aren't finished looking for depth along their rugged defensive line.

After re-signing defensive end Eugene Sims to a three-year, $10 million deal, the team is planning to meet with fellow end Quinton Coples on Monday, a source informed of his plans told NFL Media's Rand Getlin.

Coples flamed out with the Dolphins last season after three-plus underwhelming campaigns with the Jets, who made the former North Carolina star their first-round pick in 2012.

At just 25, Coples is young enough to give a team a fresh pair of legs, but none of his 16.5 career sacks came in 2015.

Other visits we're tracking around the league:

  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported former Rams defensive end Chris Long has a visit scheduled with the Patriots and the Cowboys, per a source informed of the player's plans.
  1. Free-agent wide receiver Nate Washington, previously of the Texans, has a visit scheduled with the Patriots, Rapoport reported per a source informed of the player's plans.
  1. Former Steelers nose tackle Steve McLendon is visiting with the Jets on Monday, per Rapoport.
  1. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that ex-Bengals defensive tackle Brandon Thompsonwill visit the Seahawks on Monday. Thompson's status for early next season remains in question after he tore his ACL in Week 17.
  1. Former Cardinals saftety Rashad Johnson and former Broncos guard Louis Vasquez are visiting the Titans Monday, Rapoport reported.
  1. Tackle Kelvin Beachum has a visit scheduled with the Jaguars, per Rapoport.
  1. Rapoport reported former Bengals defensive tackle Brandon Thompson will visit the Seahawks.
  1. Former Titans defensive tackle Sammie Lee Hill also will visit the Seahawks on Monday, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his plans.
  1. Veteran wide receiver Rueben Randle is headed to Los Angeles to visit the Rams, per Rapoport. His first of several visits.
  1. Offensive tackle Ryan Harris is scheduled to meet with the Steelers, according to Rapoport.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Matt LaFleur says Packers could add veteran, but is comfortable letting young WR corps compete for now

With a receiving corps with little NFL experience, Packers head coach Matt La Fleur could see the team adding a veteran presence, but the competition for starting roles this summer could bring a healthy environment for QB Jordan Love's first season as the starter.

news

Saints' Jeff Ireland: Adding developmental QB Jake Haener 'smart business'

The Saints used a fourth-round pick on Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener despite giving Derek Carr a four-year deal. "We feel like that's smart business," assistant general manager Jeff Ireland said.

news

WR CeeDee Lamb: 'Can't really put a ceiling on' Cowboys offense in 2023

With the addition of Brandin Cooks, CeeDee Lamb believes the Cowboys could be unstoppable in 2023. "Can't really put a ceiling on us," Lamb said last week.

news

Veteran DB Kareem Jackson re-signing with Broncos on one-year deal

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson is returning to the Broncos on a one-year deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday, per a source. This will mark Jackson's 14th NFL season, and fifth with Denver.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Donovan Smith will begin OTAs at LT, Jawaan Taylor at RT

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that veteran Donovan Smith will begin OTAs as the starting left tackle while free-agent signee Jawaan Taylor will play the right side.

news

Texans owner Cal McNair pleased with improved roster entering 2023: 'I see a lot of progress'

Texans owner Cal McNair gave his early view of Houston's roster following the 2023 NFL Draft at the club's charity golf tournament on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers believes he can 'do it all' in Baltimore's offense

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers says he can "do it all" in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense.

news

Chiefs GM sees Kadarius Toney as No. 1 WR: 'I don't know if there is a limit on his game'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says the "sky is the limit" for wide receiver Kadarius Toney heading into the 2023 season.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh responds to Mekhi Becton's tweet: 'Go earn the left tackle' spot

After New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton tweeted that he is a left tackle, head coach Robert Saleh told him to go earn the position.

news

Nick Foles addresses future after release from Colts: 'Almost every year of my career I've almost retired'

Quarterback Nick Foles admitted he's "almost retired" every year of his career. He'll have to weigh that decision again after his Friday release from the Indianapolis Colts.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More