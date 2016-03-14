Visits tracker: Long, Washington to meet with Patriots

After re-signing defensive end Eugene Sims to a three-year, $10 million deal, the team is planning to meet with fellow end Quinton Coples on Monday, a source informed of his plans told NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
At just 25, Coples is young enough to give a team a fresh pair of legs, but none of his 16.5 career sacks came in 2015.
Other visits we're tracking around the league:
- NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported former Rams defensive end Chris Long has a visit scheduled with the Patriots and the Cowboys, per a source informed of the player's plans.
- Free-agent wide receiver Nate Washington, previously of the Texans, has a visit scheduled with the Patriots, Rapoport reported per a source informed of the player's plans.
- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that ex-Bengals defensive tackle Brandon Thompsonwill visit the Seahawks on Monday. Thompson's status for early next season remains in question after he tore his ACL in Week 17.
- Former Cardinals saftety Rashad Johnson and former Broncos guard Louis Vasquez are visiting the Titans Monday, Rapoport reported.
- Former Titans defensive tackle Sammie Lee Hill also will visit the Seahawks on Monday, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his plans.
- Veteran wide receiver Rueben Randle is headed to Los Angeles to visit the Rams, per Rapoport. His first of several visits.