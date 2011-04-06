Virginia Tech RB Williams accepts invitation to attend draft

Published: Apr 06, 2011 at 08:29 AM

Virginia Tech running back Ryan Williams has accepted an invitation to attend the NFL draft, which is scheduled for April 28-30 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

"This has been my dream since I was 6 years old. This is what I want to do in life, period," Williams told the Washington Redskins' official website. "I told my mom when I was 8 that I just wanted to receive one check, and that was from the NFL. She laughed and said, 'You'd best stay in school.'"

At Virginia Tech's March 17 pro day, Williams (5-foot-9½, 211 pounds) ran 4.53 and 4.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He had some injury concerns, including a hamstring problem that forced him to miss four games last season.

Williams is the ninth player to accept a draft invite, joining UCLA linebacker Akeem Ayers, Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn, Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones, Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, Illinois defensive tackle Corey Liuget, Texas A&M linebacker Von Miller, LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson and USC offensive tackle Tyron Smith.

