Vincent Jackson, former Chargers and Buccaneers receiver, dies at age of 38

Published: Feb 15, 2021 at 04:50 PM
Nick Shook

Former Pro Bowl receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Tampa-area hotel room on Monday, according to local authorities. He was 38 years old.

Jackson had been staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, since Jan. 11, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Monday afternoon, before he was found dead at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The discovery followed an effort from police to locate and speak with Jackson just four days earlier as a result of a missing persons report filed by Jackson's family members. Authorities found Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him, assessing his well-being before canceling the missing persons case.

There were no apparent signs of trauma in regards to Jackson's death, according to the sheriff's office.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community.

"He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions."

Jackson played 12 seasons in the NFL, spending seven with the San Diego Chargers before moving east to play his final five campaigns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6-foot-5 receiver made three Pro Bowls (2009, 2011, 2012) and posted six 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his career. He retired in 2018.

