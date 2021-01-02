Around the NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looks to catch rookie record in finale

Published: Jan 02, 2021 at 09:01 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

It's largely been a campaign of disappointment for the Minnesota Vikings.

With just one game remaining in a lost season, the Vikings have been eliminated from the playoffs and clinched their first losing season since 2014.

There have been highlights, though, and perhaps the brightest has been the play of rookie Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson﻿.

The No. 22 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has emerged as the best among a celebrated rookie wide receiver class and needs 111 yards receiving in his final game to break the rookie receiving yards record.

Jefferson is currently sits at 1,267 yards in his first season, which is fourth all-time behind Odell Beckham (New York Giants, 2014, 1,305 yards), Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings, 1998, 1,313) and record-holder Anquan Boldin (Arizona Cardinals, 2003, 1,377), per NFL Research.

Facing the Detroit Lions in a game in which there's little at stake, Jefferson is up against the No. 30 passing defense.

Though the Lions defense has struggled for the better part of the season, as of late it's been downright porous.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout ﻿Mike Evans﻿ had 181 yards in Week 16 against Detroit, which was the fifth 100-yard outing for a wideout over the last six games against the Lions. Four of those five games saw receivers go for more 111 yards or more, which is what Jefferson needs to haul in the record.

Jefferson's turned in six 100-yard games so far, ending up with north of 111 yards on four occasions.

Part of a much-ballyhooed rookie wide receiver class, Jefferson was the fifth receiver selected, but has become the top performer. Now, he's got four quarters to emerge as the best rookie receiver in the Super Bowl era – at least in terms of receiving yards.

Related Content

news

Saints will be without entire RB room on Sunday due to close contact to Alvin Kamara

Saints running backs ﻿Latavius Murray﻿, ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿, ﻿Michael Burton﻿ and running backs coach Joel Thomas will be unavailable against the Panthers due to close contact with Alvin Kamara, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. 
news

QB Aaron Rodgers could rewrite own Packers single-season TD record

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is two touchdowns away from breaking his own Packers single-season standard for most TD passes. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry could make NFL history vs. Texans

In line for a second-straight rushing title, Titans RB Derrick Henry still has a long ways to go to hit 2,000 yards, but he's going up against the Texans' 31st-ranked rushing defense, which has already allowed back-to-back 200-yard outings to King Henry. 
news

Cleveland Browns facility closed after positive test on coaching staff

Following a positive test on the coaching staff, the Cleveland Browns have closed their team facility Saturday. 
news

Tom Brady has 'totally exceeded' Bruce Arians' expectations as Buccaneers quarterback

Upon signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady had sky-high expectations. Head coach Bruce Arians believes he's exceeded those expectations. 
news

NFL players react to College Football Playoff Semifinal matchups

Players around the NFL weighed in on the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
news

Week 17 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 16 Sunday games in Week 17.
news

Mason Rudolph: Myles Garrett 'has not reached out to me in any capacity'

Ahead of the Steelers-Browns matchup on Sunday, Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph said he hasn't heard from Myles Garrett but is "happy to hear" from him. 
news

Saints running back Alvin Kamara tests positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints superstar running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's regular season finale versus the Carolina Panthers and likely a potential NFL Wild Card Round playoff game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Frank Ragnow on throat injury, time missed: Focus was on preserving voice 'for the rest of my life'

Detroit Lions offensive lineman's throat injury had him focused on preserving his voice "for the rest of my life."
news

Buccaneers place LBs Devin White and ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers are playing for the NFC's top wild-card spot this weekend. They'll be doing so without arguably their top two defensive players, as LBs Devin White and ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW