Vikings WR Harvin to have minor shoulder surgery

Harvin felt some pain in recent weeks while weightlifting, and an examination revealed some minor damage that will be fixed with an arthroscopic procedure that will require only a couple of weeks of recovery time. The Vikings have their first spring practice, known around the league as organized team activities, on May 29. Harvin tweeted that he'd be ready in time to take part in OTAs and Frazier said the procedure "should not create any problems for anything we're doing this offseason."