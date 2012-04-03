Vikings WR Harvin to have minor shoulder surgery

EDINA, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin will have minor shoulder surgery soon to address a nagging injury he played with last season.
Harvin revealed the news via Twitter on Monday night, and Vikings coach Leslie Frazier confirmed it on Tuesday while attending a speaking event for his close friend, former NFL coach Tony Dungy. Frazier declined to specify which shoulder was hurt, but he said Harvin sprained the AC joint during the season.
Harvin felt some pain in recent weeks while weightlifting, and an examination revealed some minor damage that will be fixed with an arthroscopic procedure that will require only a couple of weeks of recovery time. The Vikings have their first spring practice, known around the league as organized team activities, on May 29. Harvin tweeted that he'd be ready in time to take part in OTAs and Frazier said the procedure "should not create any problems for anything we're doing this offseason."
Harvin appeared on the injury report several times in 2011, but not specifically for his shoulder. He played with bruised ribs, a finger problem and an illness.
"When he left after the season there was no talk of any problems, but when he was lifting and working out he just kept getting this pain in his shoulder so he came back up, took a look at it and made the decision to clean this up," Frazier said.
Frazier also delivered an optimistic update on running back Adrian Peterson's recovery. Peterson, who tore the ACL in his left knee during a game last December, began running a couple of weeks ago.
"Everybody's impressed with his movement and the things he was able to do, so he's on schedule," Frazier said.
Keeping the ever-eager Peterson, who is expected by the Vikings to be healed in time for the start of the regular season, from pushing too hard too fast is the biggest challenge for the team for now.
"We're just trying to judge movement. He's trying to run a 4.3 40," Frazier said.